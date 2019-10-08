Euro trades at 4.7479 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74791 US dollar USD 4.32121 Swiss franc CHF 4.35651 British pound GBP 5.2922100 Japanese yen JPY 4.03561 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24431 Russian rouble RUB 0.06641 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74121 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60591 gram of gold XAU 208.54761 SDR XDR 5.9049The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.