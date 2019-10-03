Euro trades at 4.7483 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74831 US dollar USD 4.33611 Swiss franc CHF 4.33181 British pound GBP 5.3286100 Japanese yen JPY 4.04751 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24521 Russian rouble RUB 0.06661 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76161 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60661 gram of gold XAU 209.25521 SDR XDR 5.9189The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.