Euro trades at 4.7483 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74831 US dollar USD 4.32411 Swiss franc CHF 4.34411 British pound GBP 5.3370100 Japanese yen JPY 4.04991 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24441 Russian rouble RUB 0.06671 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75941 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60491 gram of gold XAU 209.75821 SDR XDR 5.9111The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.