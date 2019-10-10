Euro trades at 4.7498 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74981 US dollar USD 4.30741 Swiss franc CHF 4.34271 British pound GBP 5.2770100 Japanese yen JPY 4.01101 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24541 Russian rouble RUB 0.06651 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73091 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60461 gram of gold XAU 208.87081 SDR XDR 5.8920The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.