Euro trades at 4.7511 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75111 US dollar USD 4.34881 Swiss franc CHF 4.37591 British pound GBP 5.3546100 Japanese yen JPY 4.02911 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24501 Russian rouble RUB 0.06711 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76981 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60931 gram of gold XAU 208.10851 SDR XDR 5.9302The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.