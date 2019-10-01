Euro trades at 4.7512 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75121 US dollar USD 4.36051 Swiss franc CHF 4.35551 British pound GBP 5.3583100 Japanese yen JPY 4.02391 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24541 Russian rouble RUB 0.06701 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76751 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61001 gram of gold XAU 205.67871 SDR XDR 5.9375The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.