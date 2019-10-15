Euro trades at 4.7524 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75241 US dollar USD 4.31641 Swiss franc CHF 4.32411 British pound GBP 5.4550100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98641 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24521 Russian rouble RUB 0.06701 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73061 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61001 gram of gold XAU 207.42671 SDR XDR 5.9160The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.