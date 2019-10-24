Euro trades at 4.7528 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75281 US dollar USD 4.27081 Swiss franc CHF 4.31151 British pound GBP 5.5035100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92921 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24611 Russian rouble RUB 0.06691 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74221 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60391 gram of gold XAU 204.39411 SDR XDR 5.8808The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.