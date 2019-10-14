Euro trades at 4.7536 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75361 US dollar USD 4.30721 Swiss franc CHF 4.32791 British pound GBP 5.4061100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98261 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24511 Russian rouble RUB 0.06701 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72751 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60871 gram of gold XAU 206.89061 SDR XDR 5.9051The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.