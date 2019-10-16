Euro trades at 4.7537 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75371 US dollar USD 4.30821 Swiss franc CHF 4.31661 British pound GBP 5.4855100 Japanese yen JPY 3.96521 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24641 Russian rouble RUB 0.06701 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73101 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60691 gram of gold XAU 205.49351 SDR XDR 5.9097The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.