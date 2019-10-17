Euro trades at 4.7550 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75501 US dollar USD 4.27191 Swiss franc CHF 4.30021 British pound GBP 5.5278100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92291 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24691 Russian rouble RUB 0.06691 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72471 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60401 gram of gold XAU 203.94071 SDR XDR 5.8837The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.