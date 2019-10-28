Euro trades at 4.7569 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75691 US dollar USD 4.28761 Swiss franc CHF 4.30901 British pound GBP 5.5009100 Japanese yen JPY 3.94401 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24471 Russian rouble RUB 0.06741 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74721 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60681 gram of gold XAU 207.50841 SDR XDR 5.8967The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.