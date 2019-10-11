Euro trades at 4.7582 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75821 US dollar USD 4.31861 Swiss franc CHF 4.32621 British pound GBP 5.4003100 Japanese yen JPY 3.99281 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24531 Russian rouble RUB 0.06731 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73581 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60891 gram of gold XAU 207.60101 SDR XDR 5.9145The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.