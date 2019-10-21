Euro trades at 4.7592 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75921 US dollar USD 4.26071 Swiss franc CHF 4.32601 British pound GBP 5.5323100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92431 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24571 Russian rouble RUB 0.06691 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73291 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60241 gram of gold XAU 204.27841 SDR XDR 5.8777The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.