Euro trades at 4.7600 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76001 US dollar USD 4.28211 Swiss franc CHF 4.32751 British pound GBP 5.5029100 Japanese yen JPY 3.95041 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24581 Russian rouble RUB 0.06711 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74251 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60531 gram of gold XAU 205.63041 SDR XDR 5.8940The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.