Euro trades at 4.7601 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76011 US dollar USD 4.27261 Swiss franc CHF 4.32051 British pound GBP 5.5266100 Japanese yen JPY 3.93491 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24581 Russian rouble RUB 0.06711 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73371 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60341 gram of gold XAU 204.31631 SDR XDR 5.8868The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.