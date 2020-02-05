Euro trades at 4.7768 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77681 US dollar USD 4.33471 Swiss franc CHF 4.45661 British pound GBP 5.6597100 Japanese yen JPY 3.95281 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24811 Russian rouble RUB 0.06911 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72671 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62121 gram of gold XAU 216.31341 SDR XDR 5.9611The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.