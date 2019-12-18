Euro trades at 4.7773 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77731 US dollar USD 4.29111 Swiss franc CHF 4.37861 British pound GBP 5.6227100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91821 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24801 Russian rouble RUB 0.06851 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72801 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61341 gram of gold XAU 204.04851 SDR XDR 5.9209The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.