Euro trades at 4.7777 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77771 US dollar USD 4.31491 Swiss franc CHF 4.35901 British pound GBP 5.6840100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97831 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24711 Russian rouble RUB 0.06771 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74361 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61301 gram of gold XAU 203.02721 SDR XDR 5.9467The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.