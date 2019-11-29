Euro trades at 4.7781 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77811 US dollar USD 4.34251 Swiss franc CHF 4.34431 British pound GBP 5.5999100 Japanese yen JPY 3.96371 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24891 Russian rouble RUB 0.06771 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75471 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61851 gram of gold XAU 203.35071 SDR XDR 5.9595The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.