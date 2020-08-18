Euro trades at 4.8349 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83491 US dollar USD 4.06061 Swiss franc CHF 4.48441 British pound GBP 5.3483100 Japanese yen JPY 3.84491 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24351 Russian rouble RUB 0.05551 new Turkish lira TRY 0.55011 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.58661 gram of gold XAU 262.01911 SDR XDR 5.7491The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.