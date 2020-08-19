Euro trades at 4.8390 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83901 US dollar USD 4.05501 Swiss franc CHF 4.48971 British pound GBP 5.3653100 Japanese yen JPY 3.84751 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24351 Russian rouble RUB 0.05551 new Turkish lira TRY 0.54971 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.58711 gram of gold XAU 259.19281 SDR XDR 5.7497The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.