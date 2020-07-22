Euro trades at 4.8401 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84011 US dollar USD 4.19421 Swiss franc CHF 4.49091 British pound GBP 5.3141100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91971 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24901 Russian rouble RUB 0.05921 new Turkish lira TRY 0.61411 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59911 gram of gold XAU 250.26121 SDR XDR 5.8477The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.