Euro trades at 4.8404 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84041 US dollar USD 4.06311 Swiss franc CHF 4.49181 British pound GBP 5.4077100 Japanese yen JPY 3.83641 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24621 Russian rouble RUB 0.05511 new Turkish lira TRY 0.55271 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59331 gram of gold XAU 256.70541 SDR XDR 5.7635The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.