Euro trades at 4.8415 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84151 US dollar USD 4.31621 Swiss franc CHF 4.54321 British pound GBP 5.3577100 Japanese yen JPY 4.03661 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25031 Russian rouble RUB 0.06221 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62921 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60991 gram of gold XAU 242.55071 SDR XDR 5.9480The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.