Euro trades at 4.9120 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.91201 US dollar USD 4.16851 Swiss franc CHF 4.56121 British pound GBP 5.7744100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81191 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23711 Russian rouble RUB 0.05681 new Turkish lira TRY 0.49171 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64381 gram of gold XAU 238.03561 SDR XDR 5.9327The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.