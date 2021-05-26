Euro trades at 4.9225 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92251 US dollar USD 4.02001 Swiss franc CHF 4.49191 British pound GBP 5.6934100 Japanese yen JPY 3.69131 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22771 Russian rouble RUB 0.05471 new Turkish lira TRY 0.47641 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62871 gram of gold XAU 246.50811 SDR XDR 5.8136The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries