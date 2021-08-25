Euro trades at 4.9284 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92841 US dollar USD 4.19381 Swiss franc CHF 4.59161 British pound GBP 5.7568100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81931 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23781 Russian rouble RUB 0.05691 new Turkish lira TRY 0.49921 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64771 gram of gold XAU 241.95501 SDR XDR 5.9571The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.