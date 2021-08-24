Euro trades at 4.9286 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92861 US dollar USD 4.20011 Swiss franc CHF 4.60471 British pound GBP 5.7580100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82941 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23801 Russian rouble RUB 0.05681 new Turkish lira TRY 0.49761 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64841 gram of gold XAU 243.48991 SDR XDR 5.9627The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.