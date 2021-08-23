Euro trades at 4.9335 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.93351 US dollar USD 4.20791 Swiss franc CHF 4.58951 British pound GBP 5.7510100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82251 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23901 Russian rouble RUB 0.05681 new Turkish lira TRY 0.49671 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64871 gram of gold XAU 241.82551 SDR XDR 5.9680The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.