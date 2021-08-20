Euro trades at 4.9338 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.93381 US dollar USD 4.22581 Swiss franc CHF 4.60371 British pound GBP 5.7544100 Japanese yen JPY 3.85391 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23921 Russian rouble RUB 0.05671 new Turkish lira TRY 0.49461 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.65031 gram of gold XAU 242.02341 SDR XDR 5.9843The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.