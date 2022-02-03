Euro trades at 4.9457 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94571 US dollar USD 4.38451 Swiss franc CHF 4.75501 British pound GBP 5.9390100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82041 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24231 Russian rouble RUB 0.05731 new Turkish lira TRY 0.32271 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68931 gram of gold XAU 254.23301 SDR XDR 6.1329The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.