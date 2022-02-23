Euro trades at 4.9463 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94631 US dollar USD 4.35641 Swiss franc CHF 4.74031 British pound GBP 5.9234100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78561 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24281 Russian rouble RUB 0.05471 new Turkish lira TRY 0.31551 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68961 gram of gold XAU 265.46171 SDR XDR 6.1116The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. (AGERPRES)