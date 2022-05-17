Euro trades at 4.9477 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94771 US dollar USD 4.72471 Swiss franc CHF 4.73801 British pound GBP 5.8810100 Japanese yen JPY 3.65291 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24931 Russian rouble RUB 0.07331 new Turkish lira TRY 0.29761 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69991 gram of gold XAU 277.49511 SDR XDR 6.3176The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. AGERPRES