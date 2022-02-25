Euro trades at 4.9479 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94791 US dollar USD 4.42711 Swiss franc CHF 4.78171 British pound GBP 5.9214100 Japanese yen JPY 3.83711 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24551 Russian rouble RUB 0.05251 new Turkish lira TRY 0.31431 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.70091 gram of gold XAU 271.88851 SDR XDR 6.1709The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.