Euro trades at 4.9480 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94801 US dollar USD 4.24321 Swiss franc CHF 4.56651 British pound GBP 5.7361100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81291 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23691 Russian rouble RUB 0.05831 new Turkish lira TRY 0.47901 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.65621 gram of gold XAU 237.64921 SDR XDR 5.9995The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.