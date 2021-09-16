Euro trades at 4.9482 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94821 US dollar USD 4.20411 Swiss franc CHF 4.54941 British pound GBP 5.8091100 Japanese yen JPY 3.84191 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23691 Russian rouble RUB 0.05801 new Turkish lira TRY 0.49641 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.65221 gram of gold XAU 240.36981 SDR XDR 5.9824The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.