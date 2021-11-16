Euro trades at 4.9487 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94871 US dollar USD 4.35681 Swiss franc CHF 4.69361 British pound GBP 5.8592100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81391 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24541 Russian rouble RUB 0.05991 new Turkish lira TRY 0.42691 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68221 gram of gold XAU 262.48321 SDR XDR 6.1030The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.