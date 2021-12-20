Euro trades at 4.9488 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94881 US dollar USD 4.39171 Swiss franc CHF 4.75371 British pound GBP 5.7952100 Japanese yen JPY 3.86551 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24671 Russian rouble RUB 0.05911 new Turkish lira TRY 0.25121 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68881 gram of gold XAU 253.85061 SDR XDR 6.1308The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries