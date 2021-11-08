Euro trades at 4.9489 RON

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94891 US dollar USD 4.27721 Swiss franc CHF 4.67611 British pound GBP 5.7713100 Japanese yen JPY 3.77131 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24501 Russian rouble RUB 0.05991 new Turkish lira TRY 0.44021 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.66871 gram of gold XAU 249.93281 SDR XDR 6.0304The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres informs.