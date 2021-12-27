Euro trades at 4.9492 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94921 US dollar USD 4.37251 Swiss franc CHF 4.76041 British pound GBP 5.8612100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81341 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24491 Russian rouble RUB 0.05951 new Turkish lira TRY 0.38351 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68611 gram of gold XAU 253.88381 SDR XDR 6.1166The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.