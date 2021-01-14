Euroins Romania point of view on late payment of damages related to MTPL claims

In response to the press release published by ASF regarding the state of complaints of Euroins Romania, we would like to provide you with the following facts:

Euroins Romania values and puts an emphasis on its relationship, satisfaction, and trust with its customers and partners, which are key to the company’s long-term success. As such, in 2020 we undertook many actions to increase the satisfaction of our clients and the results are evident: In the last trimester of 2020 we had a 30% decrease of total complaints submitted compared to the beginning of 2020, and 50% decrease of complaints from individuals. We are committed to continuing our customer experience improvement and we are certain that in 2021 the customer satisfaction will grow even more.

From our internal reports and analysis, we have derived to the conclusion that there is an extremely high concentration of complaints coming in from 10 particular service workshops and 10 claim intermediaries. Throughout the last year, the abovementioned groups filed approximately 50% of the payment complaints and in many cases filed more than 1 complaint for each claim submitted.

Euroins Romania reiterates its efforts to shorten the process of approving and reimbursing damages, eliminating bureaucracy, reducing the time of paying damages. The best example by which we prove the real interest for customer comfort and the improvement of internal procedures is the online application for claiming damages - available at https://dauneonline.euroins.ro. In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, the 100% digital application is an alternative to traveling to the company's damage centers. In addition, in the last months, doubled the capacity of our customer service centers.

In line with its further strategy to decrease its exposure in Mtpl and to diversify its portfolio for a healthy and sustainable growth on the Romanian market, at the end of 2020, Euroins Romania implemented two successive capital increases worth over 126 million lei.

All these measures will bring us closer to our mission to become a leading example on the Romanian insurance market.

