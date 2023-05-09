Europe Day/ ForMin Aurescu: Romania's contribution to EU opening to the East has been and remains essential.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu sent a message on Tuesday, on Europe Day, in which he underlined that the European Union is currently opening to the East, and Romania's contribution in this process has been and will remain essential, told Agerpres.

"Today we celebrate Europe Day, an occasion to reflect on the benefits of the European project, which has brought us freedom, stability, prosperity and democracy, over time. The unprecedented unity and solidarity shown by the European Union and its member states since the outbreak of Russia's aggression against Ukraine has reconfirmed the value of joint European action and the Union's role as an actor capable of responding to the expectations and needs of partners in the neighbourhood and beyond, affected by this unjust war. The European Union and its member states have mobilised in an exemplary manner to manage the complex consequences of the war within the Union, in relation to global partners, as well as to affected third countries. We have been tireless in our efforts to promote and defend our European model anchored in respect for international law and commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law," said the Foreign Minister, according to the message the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

He added that Romania has always acted in line with the vision of European cohesion that defines the profile of the EU member state and has constantly contributed, through its actions, to joint responses to ensure the security of Europe and its citizens.

"Acting in support of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, the region means acting to strengthen our security and that of our citizens," Aurescu stressed.

According to him, Romania has continued to come up with proposals and solutions to give greater consistency to European action, in a very difficult context in which decisions on major European issues are deeply interconnected and require convergent approaches.

Bogdan Aurescu recalled that the past year was marked by important developments in the EU enlargement process both in the Western Balkans and in the Eastern Neighbourhood, proof of the Union's continued commitment to this process with strategic implications.

"Historic decisions were taken at the European level last June by granting the candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and recognising Georgia's European perspective, objectives for which Romania has consistently and decisively advocated. Romania will continue to actively and concretely support these partners in their accession process. The recent decisions adopted at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting of April 24 in support of the Republic of Moldova, at Romania's proposal, confirm our consistent approach focused on concrete actions and instruments to support it. Reaching political agreement in record time on the creation of an EU sanctions regime to counteract the destabilising actions against the Republic of Moldova and its constitutional order, an initiative we launched in February, or our contribution to the decision to establish the EU Partnership Mission to Moldova (EUPM Moldova), at the head of which a representative of the Romanian diplomacy has been recently elected, illustrate this commitment to support our neighbours on the European path, contributing to increasing the security and resilience of the Republic of Moldova, as well as to regional security," the minister added.

Romania's diplomatic decisions and the geopolitical and strategic importance of the Black Sea region have confirmed our country's role as a promoter of stability in the region, as a state that contributes significantly to the internal and external security of the EU, Bogdan Aurescu stressed.