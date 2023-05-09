 
     
Inquam Photos
Catalin Drula

Europe Day/USR's Drula: Romania's major progress would have been impossible without EU membership.

Romania's major progress would not have been possible without the country's membership of the European Union, national leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

"On Europe Day, it is worth thinking together about Romania's major progress, which would not have been possible without membership in the European Union. Accession to the EU was the great country project of the post-December 1989 era that set us on a path to democracy, the rule of law and development. Today, our duty is to defend these fundamental values and to continue the current version of our country project, which is called PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan]," Drula wrote on social media.

He added that reforms and investment are for the people and to their benefit. "They are for us and future generations, for our children who have the right to live in a modern and fair country. Long live Europe! Long live Romania!"

