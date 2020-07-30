The European Commission on Thursday approved the request for the inclusion of "Adamclisi" wine from Romania in the European register of "Protected Designation of Origin" (PDO) products, reads a release of of the Community's Executive.

Thus, the "Adamclisi" wine will be included in the list of the 1,170 wines already registered with "protected designation of origin".

The wines produced under the name "Adamclisi" can be white, red or rosé, produced in an area with a long tradition in the cultivation of vines - Dobrogea - in Eastern Romania, between the Black Sea and the Danube.

The characteristics of the soil and the climate produce wines that generally have fruit aromas.