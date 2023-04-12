 
     
European Commissioner Breton visiting Romania

REUTERS
Thierry Breton

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is visiting Romania today, according to the European Commission Representation in Bucharest.

Breton is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.

The European official will also visit the future headquarters of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC), together with Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja.

Also today, Breton will tour two important defence equipment factories together with Romanian Minister of Economy Florin Spataru: the Plopeni Mechanical Plant and the Dragomiresti Special Products Plant. At the end of the visit, the two officials will hold a joint news conference.

