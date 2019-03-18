European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska: Joint efforts should be made to achieve clean vehicles' roadmap

Romania holds an important place on Europe's map in the car industry, on Monday said in southern Craiova the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bienkowska, adding that in the context of her participation in the Car Industry Forum 2019 she had talks referring to the road-map for clean vehicles.

Today I had very important talks on the future of the car industry, in the context of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU. I have analysed carefully the actions undertaken after the Diesel scandal (...) now it is the moment to move on. (...) Together with the Member States I have prepared a road-map for clean vehicles, but for this to become reality we must make joint efforts to achieve our commitments assumed (...) to create a cleaner car park, to obtain a higher rate of withdrawal of the non-compliant cars, to improve transparency and actions on the information given to consumers. (...) We can say that following this scandal, we now have one of the most efficient regulation regarding the emissions at world level, and have recently adopted new objectives for the fuel saving and the carbon dioxide limits for cars and trucks. Obviously, there are challenges we must face further and let us not forget that we must support the development of the connected and automated driving technologies, the European Commissioner told a joint news conference in Craiova alongside Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the Ford Romania President Ian Pearson.

She mentioned at challenges chapter "the climate change, the consumption patterns' changes and even the commercial threats".

Last but not least, I have to stress the future towards development based on a society that needs a clean, safe, connected mobility for us all. I'm confident that the European car industry is prepared to answer these challenges, the European official added.