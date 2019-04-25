European Parliament elections2019/MAE: 441 polling stations abroad; 76 in Italy

Romanians in the Diaspora will be voting in 441 polling stations opened abroad, according to the order of Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu published in the Official Journal on Thursday.

A record number of polling stations are going to be established for these elections, by comparison with the previous elections to the European Parliament - 2014, 2019 - when there were 190 polling stations opened.

The respective order also established the "numbering of the polling stations opened abroad for the election of the Romanian members to the European Parliament starting with 2019," showed the Official Journal.

Thus, most polling stations for the elections to the European Parliament are in Italy - 76, out of which 5 in Rome. In Spain there will be organised 50 polling stations, while in Germany there will be 25.

In Israeli, Romanians will have four polling stations at their disposal: two in Tel Aviv, one in Jerusalem and one in Haifa.

In the Republic of Moldova, there will be opened 36 polling stations, 12 of them in Chisinau.

In Iraq, Romanians will be able to vote at the embassy, in Baghdad or at the consular section in Erbil.

The polling stations for the elections to the European Parliament will be mainly organised inside the Romanian embassies or consular offices, but also in other buildings, serving different purposes.

The list of the polling stations was established based on the proposals of the diplomatic missions of Romania, which took the consultations held with the Romanian communities abroad into account, their requests for the organisation of a new polling station and the assessment of the manner in which the electoral processes were carried out abroad before.

According to the legislation in force, the Romanian citizens registered with the electoral lists of other EU member states will be able to exercises their right to vote in the election for the representatives of Romania to the European Parliament only after they give a statement on their own responsibility according to which they didn't exercise their right to vote in the same elections for the members of the European Parliament in a member state of the EU on whose electoral list is registered.

In order to exercise their right to vote, the Romanian citizens will have to bring a valid Romanian identity card.

The list with all polling stations, as well as other useful information related to the voting process abroad are available on the MAE website.