European Researchers' Night, in 26 cities in Romania

As many as 26 cities in Romania will be the host of the most exciting event about science and research on Friday, the European Researchers' Night, which brings the friendliest researchers closer to the general public, alongside whom visitors will learn how research work can be interesting, but also how useful it is for everyday life, told.

According to a press release of the organizers, the largest outdoor laboratory awaits visitors at the Scientists' House, in Bucharest, where 4 unique moments will arouse the public's curiosity to learn more about the importance of sleep, first aid techniques, the magic of chemistry and the unknown world of bats.

Science enthusiasts will be amazed by the physics and chemistry experiments carried out by themselves, they will participate in interactive workshops on mechatronics, robotics, motion control, financial and ecological education, and the games and contests on various scientific topics will make the experience of participating an unforgettable one.

"A variety of workshops on programming and using artificial intelligence systems will be present at events throughout the country. Robotics enthusiasts will be able to better explore this field, interacting with student teams that have participated in national and international competitions. Recent archaeological discoveries will be well highlighted through interactive presentations by researchers in this field, and historical reenactments will transport visitors to legendary eras, offering them a unique experience. Moreover, the public will be able to make real journeys in various historical eras, by means of virtual reality technologies," says the cited source, told Agerpres.

Education on ecological topics will not be missing from the event either, with the public having the opportunity to become more aware of the environmental problems facing today's society and to find out how useful solutions can be implemented.

The most awarded inventions of Romanian researchers will be available to visitors, the public having the opportunity to learn the results of the research work carried out in various museums, universities and institutes in Romania. All the details regarding the locations and the schedule, as well as the agenda of activities in each city, can be found at www.noapteacercetatorilor.eu.