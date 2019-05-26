EXIT - POLL CURS - Avangarde: Duminică, ora 21:00. Au mai ramas VEZI AICI
 
     
#EuropeanElections2019 European Commissioner Corina Cretu: I voted for a new beginning

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Corina Cretu

European Commissioner Corina Cretu, who runs in the elections to the European Parliament on the Pro Romania list, on Sunday stated, upon her exit from the polling station, that she voted while hoping for a new beginning. 


"I voted hoping in a new beginning. I am glad to be part of the Cluj-Napoca organisation. I came here to vote (...) for a better future for Romania, so that we can strengthen our prestige and respect in the European Union," said the European Commissioner. 

Asked if she also voted in the referendum, Corina Cretu said "it's the normal thing to do." 

"The ballots for the referendum are only meant to force the Romanian state apply certain laws that already exist," she said. 

The European Commissioner came to the polling station accompanied by Ioan Rus, a former minister in several governments, and by the representatives of Pro Romania Cluj. 

"I voted while hoping in a solid restructuring of a new and true European left in Romania," Ioan Rus said, in his turn.

